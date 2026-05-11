2 shot, 2 teens arrested after Franklin Gateway robbery

The Brief A 19-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy are in custody after a parking lot shooting on May 6 at a Marietta apartment complex. Marietta police officers found two victims shot in a parking lot on Franklin Gateway before stopping a getaway vehicle fleeing the area. Investigators arrested the second suspect Friday after finding multiple guns and blood trails at the scene.



Marietta police have arrested two teenagers following a shooting that left two people wounded in a parking lot off of Franklin Gateway last week.

What we know:

Marietta police officers went to the 800 block of Franklin Gateway on May 6 just after 9 p.m. to investigate a shooting. They found an empty car and trails of blood leading to two victims, who each had a single gunshot wound.

Police say both victims were taken to a local hospital and are currently recovering from their injuries.

Officers caught 19-year-old Tamar Gremillion a few blocks away in a vehicle fleeing the scene. A second suspect, 17-year-old Jaimere Mayfield, was taken into custody Friday evening after detectives recovered several guns.

Gremillion and Mayfield are being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on multiple felony charges. Both face two counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault.

Gremillion is also charged with theft by receiving a stolen firearm.

What we don't know:

While two people are in custody, police have not yet released a motive for the shooting or the robbery. It is also unclear if the suspects and victims knew each other before the gunfire began in the parking lot.

What you can do:

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Anyone who has more information about the case should call Marietta Police Detective Collazo at 770-794-5363.