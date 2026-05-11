Full I-285 closure rescheduled for this weekend, GDOT announces

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The Brief GDOT has rescheduled a full weekend closure of part of I-285 on Atlanta’s west side for May 15 through May 18. All lanes between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road will shut down for reconstruction work. Drivers across metro Atlanta are being warned to expect major delays and widespread traffic backups.



The Georgia Department of Transportation has rescheduled a massive interstate shutdown on Atlanta’s west side after weather delayed the original construction plans.

What we know:

State transportation officials said all northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 285 between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road in Fulton County will now close beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, May 15. The closure is scheduled to remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday, May 18.

No traffic will be allowed through the affected stretch of highway during the closure, according to GDOT.

Transportation officials warned drivers to prepare for heavy congestion throughout metro Atlanta, especially on Interstate 20, Interstate 75/85 and Langford Parkway. Local roads across southwest Atlanta and Fulton County are also expected to experience major backups.

The closure is part of the ongoing I-285 Westside reconstruction project, a multiyear effort focused on rebuilding aging sections of the interstate. Crews will remove and repair concrete pavement while preparing for additional slab replacement work.

GDOT officials said a full shutdown is necessary to safely operate heavy construction equipment and speed up repairs along the corridor.

Under the planned detours:

Southbound I-285 traffic will be redirected to Interstate 20 and then to Interstate 75/85 southbound.

Northbound and westbound traffic will be diverted to State Route 166, also known as Langford Parkway.

The larger reconstruction effort spans roughly 10 miles and is part of a broader $206 million project to modernize sections of the westside Perimeter. Construction is expected to continue through 2028.

What you can do:

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible and use navigation apps or the 511GA system to monitor traffic conditions throughout the weekend.