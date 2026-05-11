5-year-old reportedly drowns in pool in Butts County

The Brief A 5-year-old child died after wandering into a backyard pool in Butts County over the weekend. Investigators said the child climbed over a 6-foot fence before ending up in the water. Deputies attempted CPR after finding the child in the pool, but the child was pronounced dead.



A 5-year-old child drowned over the weekend after wandering away from a home and entering a backyard pool in Butts County, according to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Investigators said the child had been under the care of older siblings while the mother was at work.

Authorities believe the child managed to get outside, climbed over a 6-foot fence and ended up in the pool at a home on Smoltz Court.

Officials said a missing person call was made about three hours later.

A deputy responding to the scene reportedly ran to the pool, jumped into the water and pulled the child out before attempting CPR. However, the child had already died, according to investigators.

Authorities said security camera footage may help determine exactly what happened before the drowning.

What we don't know:

The child has not been identified at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.