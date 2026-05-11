Norcross High School temporarily on lockdown after armed person report

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The Brief Norcross High School was temporarily placed on lockdown after reports of an armed person on campus. A large law enforcement response was seen at the school Monday. Authorities have not yet released details about the reported incident.



Multiple police officers responded to Norcross High School Monday following reports of an armed person on campus.

What we know:

According to city officials, the school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement officers responded to the scene.

Live images from SKYFOX 5 showed numerous police vehicles outside the school along with several students gathered outside the building.

Officials said the response was connected to a reported armed robbery, though authorities have not released additional information about what led to the lockdown.

Shortly after noon, officials gave an "all clear," saying there was no threat to students or staff.

FOX 5 has reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies for additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.