Private funeral held for Secoriea Turner

An 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed near the southwest Atlanta Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks died will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Loved ones gathered for Secoriea Turner's funeral at Calvary Missionary Church in Atlanta.

Tyler Perry offered to pay the funeral expenses for the 8-year-old girl, a representative for the actor and filmmaker confirmed last week.

Secoriea was riding in a Jeep Cherokee with her mother and another adult on July 4 when they encountered “a makeshift roadblock that was manned by numerous armed individuals,” Atlanta police Lt. Pete Malecki said. When the driver tried to go around the roadblock, shots were fired and the girl was hit.

Police released a short video last week of an armed man who they described as a person of interest in the girl’s shooting. Malecki said the video comes from a surveillance camera near where Secoriea was shot. It shows a Black man in a white shirt and dark pants carrying an AR-15 rifle with a tan stock and grip.

Officials are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the person or persons who shot and killed Secoriea.

MORE: Reward up to $50K for information on deadly shooting of Secoriea Turner

Advertisement

If you have information on the shooting, please call the tip line at (866) 969-2004 or Crime Stoppers.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.