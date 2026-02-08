Expand / Collapse search

Troup deputies search for accused child molester who escaped jail

By Jameson Moyer
Published  February 8, 2026 1:13pm EST
Christian Joel Marcos Cortez escaped from the Troup County Jail in the early morning hours of February 8, 2026. (Photo: Troup County Sheriff's Office) 

The Brief

    • Authorities are searching for a man accused of child molestation who escaped from the Troup County Jail. 
    • Christian Joel Marcos Cortez was last seen on jail property around 4:42 a.m., wearing a white shirt and black-and-white striped pants. 
    • It is unclear how he escaped the jail. 

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for an accused child molester who escaped from the Troup County Jail on Sunday morning. 

What we know:

Christian Joel Marcos Cortez, 20, was last seen on the jail property around 4:42 a.m., deputies said.

Cortez was booked into the jail in June 2025 for child molestation.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office said Cortez is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black and white striped pants. 

What you can do:

If you believe you may have seen him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.  

What we don't know:

Law enforcement did not provide details on how Cortez escaped. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Troup County Sheriff's Office and Troup County jail records. 

