Troup deputies search for accused child molester who escaped jail
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are searching for an accused child molester who escaped from the Troup County Jail on Sunday morning.
What we know:
Christian Joel Marcos Cortez, 20, was last seen on the jail property around 4:42 a.m., deputies said.
Cortez was booked into the jail in June 2025 for child molestation.
The Troup County Sheriff's Office said Cortez is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black and white striped pants.
What you can do:
If you believe you may have seen him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
What we don't know:
Law enforcement did not provide details on how Cortez escaped.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Troup County Sheriff's Office and Troup County jail records.