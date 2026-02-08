Troup deputies search for accused child molester who escaped jail

article

The Brief Authorities are searching for a man accused of child molestation who escaped from the Troup County Jail. Christian Joel Marcos Cortez was last seen on jail property around 4:42 a.m., wearing a white shirt and black-and-white striped pants. It is unclear how he escaped the jail.



Authorities are searching for an accused child molester who escaped from the Troup County Jail on Sunday morning.

What we know:

Christian Joel Marcos Cortez, 20, was last seen on the jail property around 4:42 a.m., deputies said.

Cortez was booked into the jail in June 2025 for child molestation.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office said Cortez is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black and white striped pants.

What you can do:

If you believe you may have seen him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement did not provide details on how Cortez escaped.