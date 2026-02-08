Alleged shooter charged after ambush, standoff leaves 2 Atlanta police officers injured

The Brief The GBI has identified Alonte Ray, 23, as the suspected shooter who ambushed police on Cheshire Bridge Road on Saturday morning. Ray faces several charges and remains behind bars at the Fulton County Jail. Two officers were injured and taken to the hospital. They have since been released.



A 23-year-old man remains behind bars after authorities say he ambushed two Atlanta police officers Saturday morning at an apartment complex.

What we know:

Two officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road around 7:30 a.m.

When they arrived, police found signs of gunfire in one of the apartments and entered to investigate.

A shooter then opened fire from a back bedroom. Officers returned fire and were able to exit the apartment.

One officer sustained a bullet graze to the head, and the other received shrapnel wounds in their hand.

Both officers were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and have since been released.

Authorities have identified Alonte Ray as the suspected shooter. He faces the following charges:

8 counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement

Criminal damage to property

Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a violent crime

Ray is held at the Fulton County Jail.

He was apprehended at 2 p.m. after a SWAT standoff that lasted several hours.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a potential motive for the shooting or whether Ray has any connection with police.

What's next:

The GBI is the lead investigative agency, which is standard protocol when an officer fires their weapon.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.