Police identify 8-year-old girl killed in Atlanta 4th of July shooting

An 8-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Atlanta on the Fourth of July, police confirmed.

Police told FOX 5 that the shooting happened Saturday night in the area of 1238 Pryor Road near the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot in June.

During a Sunday press conference, police identified the girl as Secoriea Turner.

According to police, the child was riding in a car with her mother and an adult friend when they turned off the interstate onto University Avenue slightly before 10 p.m.

When the driver attempted to enter a parking lot on the 1200 block of Pryor Road, police say he was confronted by a group of armed individuals who had blocked the entrance.

At some point during the confrontation, officials say someone fired multiple times at the vehicle, hitting Turner.

After the shooting, Turner was transported by a private vehicle to Atlanta Medical Center, where she died after treatment.

Police have not yet identified any possible suspects.

The Atlanta Homicide Unit is investigating.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment of any suspects involved. Tipsters may remain anonymous and should call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.com.



