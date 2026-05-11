Disabled Loganville barber held by ICE expected to speak Monday

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The Brief Rodney Taylor is expected to publicly discuss his 473 days in federal immigration detention for the first time Monday. Taylor, a double amputee from Liberia, was detained after immigration agents cited a burglary conviction from his teenage years. He is expected to speak about conditions inside Stewart Detention Center in South Georgia.



Rodney Taylor, a double amputee who spent more than a year in federal immigration detention, is expected to speak publicly Monday for the first time since his release.

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What we know:

Taylor was detained for 473 days after immigration agents arrested him in 2025, citing a burglary conviction from when he was 16 years old.

Taylor came to the United States from Liberia as a child on a medical visa. His family remained in the U.S. after arriving, but they were never granted American citizenship.

During Monday’s appearance in Gwinnett County, Taylor is expected to discuss his time at the Stewart Detention Center and the conditions detainees faced inside the facility.