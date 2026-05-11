Man stabbed to death near Whitehall Street SW, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death early Monday morning near Whitehall Street Southwest.
What we know:
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the area of 479 Whitehall St. SW shortly after midnight on a report of a person injured or down.
Police later confirmed the victim was a man who had been fatally stabbed.
At the scene, officers were seen standing along a small road near the railroad tracks behind Whitehall Street as investigators worked to gather evidence.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the victim’s identity or a possible suspect at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Above information subject to change. Check back for updates.