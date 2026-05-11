Man stabbed to death near Whitehall Street SW, Atlanta police say

The Brief Atlanta police said a man was found fatally stabbed early Monday near Whitehall Street Southwest. Officers initially responded to the area after reports of a person injured. Investigators were seen near railroad tracks behind Whitehall Street as the homicide investigation continued.



Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death early Monday morning near Whitehall Street Southwest.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the area of 479 Whitehall St. SW shortly after midnight on a report of a person injured or down.

Police later confirmed the victim was a man who had been fatally stabbed.

At the scene, officers were seen standing along a small road near the railroad tracks behind Whitehall Street as investigators worked to gather evidence.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s identity or a possible suspect at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Above information subject to change. Check back for updates.