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Man stabbed to death near Whitehall Street SW, Atlanta police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 11, 2026 7:49am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Atlanta police said a man was found fatally stabbed early Monday near Whitehall Street Southwest.
    • Officers initially responded to the area after reports of a person injured.
    • Investigators were seen near railroad tracks behind Whitehall Street as the homicide investigation continued.

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found stabbed to death early Monday morning near Whitehall Street Southwest.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the area of 479 Whitehall St. SW shortly after midnight on a report of a person injured or down.

Police later confirmed the victim was a man who had been fatally stabbed.

At the scene, officers were seen standing along a small road near the railroad tracks behind Whitehall Street as investigators worked to gather evidence.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s identity or a possible suspect at this time. 

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Above information subject to change. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • FOX 5 Atlanta sent a crew to the scene. Atlanta police later provided information. 

AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNews