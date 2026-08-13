Woman wearing 'Force to be reckoned with' shirt captured in nationwide manhunt

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The Brief Isabelle Rose Johnson was captured Thursday in the Florida Panhandle following a nationwide manhunt connected to a death investigation. Authorities found the body of 43-year-old Jason Coulthart in a shallow grave off Sunset Lane in Freeport in late June. Five other individuals have been arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to a capital felony in the case.



A nationwide manhunt for a Florida woman charged in connection with the death of 43-year-old Jason Coulthart has ended with an arrest in the Panhandle.

Isabelle Rose Johnson arrested

What we know:

Isabelle Rose Johnson was captured Thursday by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Florida murder fugitive Isabelle Rose Johnson was apprehended after a weeks-long multi-state search across Florida, North Georgia, and Alabama in connection with the homicide investigation of 43-year-old Jason Coulthart on August 13, 2026. (Walton Co Expand

The sheriff’s office posted a photo of Johnson to its official Facebook page showing Johnson being escorted by a deputy, whose identity has been concealed by an emoji. Johnson’s shirt reads "Force to be reckoned with."

Authorities have not released the details behind her capture but promised an update later.

A family handout photo captures homicide victim Jason Coulthart holding his young son as family and authorities continue to search for answers and demand justice following his untimely death. (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

The death of Jason Coulthart

The backstory:

Investigators have been searching for Johnson since the end of June when Coulthart’s body was found in a shallow grave on a property off Sunset Lane in Freeport.

The investigation, initially launched with the assistance of the Niceville Police Department, has netted five arrests, with all individuals charged with accessory after the fact to a capital felony.

Five suspects have been arrested for accessory and obstruction after allegedly hiding fugitive Isabelle Johnson, who remains wanted by law enforcement in connection with the homicide of Jason Coulthart in Walton County, Florida, on July 19, 2026. (Ph Expand

Georgia law enforcement search

Local perspective:

The search for Johnson extended to multiple states, including Georgia, where authorities in Okaloosa and Habersham counties particularly kept watch as she is known to frequent those areas. In addition, multiple regions in Georgia and lower Alabama were alerted to the manhunt.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Isabelle Johnson (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released specific details regarding how or where Isabelle Rose Johnson was captured.

Details regarding when authorities will provide their promised update have not been disclosed.

Isabelle Johnson (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

No word on when she will make her first appearance.

It is not clear if anyone is eligible for the reward for her capture.