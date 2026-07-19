$11K reward for Florida murder suspect Isabelle Johnson as search widens

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The Brief A multi-state manhunt is intensifying across Florida, Georgia and Alabama for 38-year-old Isabelle Rose Johnson, who is wanted for murder. The Walton County Sheriff's Office revealed human remains belonging to Jason Coulthart were discovered in a shallow Florida grave on June 25. An $11,000 reward is available for information leading to the arrest of Johnson, who uses multiple aliases and has distinct tattoos.



A multi-state manhunt is intensifying across the Southeast as investigators search for a woman wanted on an open count of murder after a man's remains were discovered on a Florida property.

New photos of the woman suspected of murder have been released as the reward for information leading to an arrest has grown.

Who is Isabelle Rose Johnson?

What we know:

Florida deputies are searching for Isabelle Rose Johnson, who is wanted for murder after human remains were found buried in a shallow grave.

Isabelle Johnson (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

Multiple law enforcement agencies across Florida, Georgia, and Alabama are actively searching for the 38-year-old woman.

A massive $11,000 reward is on the table for any information that brings Johnson into custody.

The death of Jason Coulhart

The backstory:

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said Johnson is wanted for the murder of 43-year-old Jason Coulthart, whose remains turned up June 25 on a property off Sunset Lane in Freeport.

The Niceville Police Department originally tipped off sheriff's investigators regarding where to find the body.

So far, targeted enforcement efforts have landed five people in handcuffs, all charged with accessory after the fact to a capital felony, while Johnson continues to run from the law.

Five suspects have been arrested for accessory and obstruction after allegedly hiding fugitive Isabelle Johnson, who remains wanted by law enforcement in connection with the homicide of Jason Coulthart in Walton County, Florida, on July 19, 2026. (Ph Expand

Johnson's many aliases

By the numbers:

Deputies describe Johnson as a white woman standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing roughly 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, but investigators believe she recently cut her hair short and dyed it to mask her identity.

Johnson frequently moves around, cycles through aliases like Harley, Jessica Elaine Bowman, Jessica Elaine Thrush, Jessica Elaine Thrash, Jessica Dowdy and "Denise," and plays on people's sympathy by fabricating stories of domestic violence or personal hardship to score rides and cash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Isabelle Johnson (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

She has distinct tattoos, including a floral design on her left hand near her thumb and forefinger, and another on her right ankle.

Georgia and Alabama connection

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific motive behind the killing.

Investigators have not disclosed where Johnson might be hiding, though she has known ties across Okaloosa and Walton counties, as well as multiple regions in Georgia and lower Alabama.

Law enforcement agencies in Georgia and Alabama have not reported any credible sightings despite multiple agencies sharing her information on social media.

Who is Jason Coulthart?

What they're saying:

To those who loved him, the victim was simply Jason, "J" or "J-Bird," a man who spent his childhood in New Jersey making everyone feel welcome before traveling between Florida and his hometown.

A family handout photo captures homicide victim Jason Coulthart holding his young son as family and authorities continue to search for answers and demand justice following his untimely death. (Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

His parents, Ken and Sandy, say he would give anyone the shirt off his back, recalling how he quietly helped neighbors buy food or restore their electricity.

His sudden death leaves a 20-year-old son without a father and a younger brother, Timothy, heartbroken over a stolen future.

In a post to its Facebook page this week, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote, "Isabelle. Harley. Jessica. Whatever you're calling yourself now. Turn yourself in. Enough is enough!"

How to claim reward

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Johnson is asked to not approach her, but to call 911 immediately. Additionally, anyone with information on her whereabouts can call 850-863-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.