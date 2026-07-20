Woman arrested for wrong-way driving on I-85 in Gwinnett County

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The Brief A Gwinnett County wrong-way driver arrest was made after a woman drove the wrong way on Interstate 85 and hit a police car. Gwinnett County Police used a PIT maneuver to stop the driver after she sideswiped a sergeant's vehicle on July 4. The driver's blood alcohol content registered at nearly twice the legal limit following her arrest, authorities said.



A 27-year-old woman faces multiple charges after driving the wrong way on Interstate 85 and striking a police vehicle on July 4, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

What we know:

Gwinnett County police received multiple 911 calls reporting a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-85. The initial emergency call came in near Sugarloaf Parkway, and the vehicle continued traveling the wrong way for several miles.

Just before the vehicle reached the county line, Sgt. T. Stevers located the driver and turned on his emergency lights. Instead of stopping, the driver sideswiped the passenger side of the patrol car and kept driving around him, according to police.

Stevers turned his vehicle around, caught up with the driver and performed a PIT maneuver to stop the immediate threat.

The driver kept trying to move the vehicle, forcing Stevers to make contact a second time to safely disable it.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Mahrukh Zubair at the scene. Zubair agreed to a chemical breath test, which revealed her blood alcohol concentration was nearly twice the legal limit, police said.

Authorities charged Zubair with felony interference with government property, driving under the influence, reckless driving and hit-and-run. She also faces charges of driving on the wrong side of the road, improper lane change, and failure to signal.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the exact time the emergency calls were placed or the specific model of the vehicle involved. Police have not confirmed where the driver initially entered the interstate going the wrong way.