Mother, daughter escape Canton home fire after lightning strike

The Brief A mother and her daughter escaped a devastating Cherokee County house fire in Canton after lightning struck their home. The severe blaze destroyed critical medical equipment and necessary prescription medications required for a 20-year-old family member with special needs. Community members, local churches and area businesses quickly stepped in to provide financial aid and essential supplies for the family.



A mother, her daughter with special needs and their family dog safely escaped a sudden home fire in Canton after lightning hit their house on Friday evening.

Canton family escapes fire

What we know:

A mother named Patti, her 20-year-old daughter Carly and their family dog rushed out of their Canton home when a severe storm rolled through the area on Friday evening. Cherokee County fire officials stated that a lightning bolt struck the house during the storm.

Patti noticed heavy smoke pouring out from one of the doors, grabbed Carly and their dog, and ran out into torrential rain. Firefighters arrived shortly after and worked to extinguish the active flames while the family watched from outside.

"In seconds, our lives changed," said Kerrison Carter, the daughter.

Nikki Smith, another daughter, described the terrifying moment the storm intensified while her sister was resting.

"She was in the living room, on the couch, with her feeding tube plugged into the wall, and the storm started getting progressively worse, so my mom decided to unplug her off the tube. She said she heard the loudest boom that she's ever heard in her entire life, and the power immediately went out," said Nikki Smith, Daughter.

Kerrison Carter praised her mother's quick reactions during the sudden emergency.

"My mom was able to jump into action, get my sister, and our dog out of there with herself," said Kerrison Carter, daughter.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ A Canton mother, her 20-year-old daughter with special needs, and their family dog safely escaped their home after a lightning strike triggered a severe fire that destroyed vital medical equipment and prescription drugs in Cherokee County on July 17, 2026 (FOX 5 Atlanta).

Medical equipment destroyed

The backstory:

Although everyone made it out safely, the smoke and flames destroyed essential medical supplies that Carly relies on daily. The family lost specialized equipment, including a medical bed, a feeding pump and vital prescription drugs.

"She has a bed, it is a medical with her feeding tube, it can attach to her pole, and we can move it up and down. Also, her feeding pump," said Kerrison Carter, daughter.

Replacing the necessary medication presents a major financial burden for the family.

"Just prescriptions alone, one prescription could be upwards of $700, $800," said Nikki Smith, daughter.

Cherokee County community help

What they're saying:

Neighbors, local churches and area businesses immediately rallied around the family to deliver essential supplies and financial support.

"Immediate needs, medical needs, prayers, all of the things have been given to us by so many businesses, churches, everything," said Nikki Smith, Daughter.

The overwhelming wave of kindness brought deep comfort to the family during a traumatic period.

"Because of the support of the community, it has shifted from tears of devastation to tears of gratitude," said Kerrison Carter, daughter.

Official fire investigation status

What we don't know:

The family says it's too early to tell how long full structural repairs or rebuilding will take for the family.

Support the Carter family

What you can do:

Community members who wish to assist the family with medical costs and recovery efforts can donate directly to their verified online fundraiser at https://gofund.me/59ed08478.