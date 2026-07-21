I-285 closure: Full shutdown planned between Exit 16 and Exit 18

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The Brief Crews are shutting down a key section of the I-285 perimeter in metro Atlanta this weekend as state transportation workers continue a major overhaul of the interstate's westside. Transportation officials are shutting down all lanes from Friday evening through early Monday morning to complete roadway upgrades. Detour routes will steer drivers around the construction zone using the I-75/I-85 Connector and I-20.



A stretch of I-285 will be closed once again this weekend between S. Atlanta Road and Paces Ferry Road as crews work to reconstruct the interstate’s westside.

What we know:

All lanes along I-285 between S. Atlanta Road (Exit 16) and Paces Ferry Road (Exit 18) will close starting Friday at 7 p.m. and will remain shut through Monday at 5 a.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Crews will ban all traffic through the construction area while advanced road signs direct motorists toward detours along I-20 and the I-75/I-85 Connector.

The shutdown marks the third segment of a reconstruction project focused on replacing shoulders, guardrails, glare screens and the concrete median barrier along the corridor.

The construction work supports the broader I-285 Westside reconstruction project, which spans 10 miles from State Route 14/South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Collier Road.

What we don't know:

State transportation officials have not announced whether additional full weekend closures will be required for this segment of the project. Authorities have also not specified the exact length of travel delays expected along the primary detour routes during peak hours.