Cold front to bring storms, heavy rain to North Georgia

The Brief An approaching cold front in the forecast brings heavy rain and storm threats to North Georgia beginning Wednesday. Tuesday remains mostly dry with high temperatures near 90 degrees and heat index values reaching triple digits in some areas. Stalled front conditions could trigger persistent downpours through Thursday morning, boosting rainfall totals across the region.



Hot and humid conditions will give way to widespread showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves into North Georgia and stalls this week.

What we know:

Tuesday stays mostly dry with a 20% chance of afternoon showers.

High temperatures will reach near 90 degrees, with heat index values pushing into the upper 90s in metro Atlanta and hitting 100 in Athens and Eatonton.

Rain chances jump to 60% on Wednesday afternoon as a cold front approaches from the north.

The front will stall over the region, sparking widespread showers and thunderstorms that continue late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, particularly across far North Georgia.

High temperatures will ease slightly into the mid-80s for Friday and Saturday.

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Dig deeper:

A Level 2 risk of excessive rainfall is in place on Wednesday and Thursday across North Georgia.

Repeated downpours along the stationary front could produce rainfall totals that match or exceed tropical rainfall amounts along the Gulf Coast from Tropical Storm Bertha. Scattered showers and afternoon storms will linger through the weekend.

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