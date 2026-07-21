153 arrested in targeted operation during World Cup Atlanta

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The Brief 153 suspects were taken into custody during World Cup events for human trafficking and related crimes. Authorities rescued 54 human trafficking victims during a month-and-a-half-long operation. Law enforcement seized loaded weapons and body armor during targeted arrests across metro Atlanta.



A joint law enforcement operation targeting human trafficking and child sexual exploitation during metro Atlanta World Cup events resulted in 153 criminal arrests and the rescue of 54 victims, officials said Tuesday.

What we know:

Authorities in metro Atlanta arrested 153 people during a six-week operation targeting human trafficking and child sexual exploitation while the city hosted World Cup matches.

The sting led to 13 human trafficking arrests, 11 child exploitation arrests, and 129 arrests for pandering, prostitution, narcotics, outstanding warrants and other offenses.

Homeland Security Investigations Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Steven Schrank stated that 14 of those arrested were in the country unlawfully.

Officers rescued 54 human trafficking victims over the course of the operation, according to Schrank.

Traffickers specifically sought to exploit the crowds and visitors traveling to metro Atlanta for World Cup events, Schrank added.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey noted that these hidden, silent crimes target the most vulnerable citizens in Georgia.

What they're saying:

Schrank detailed several severe cases, including a 30-year-old convicted felon arrested for child exploitation after traveling to meet someone he believed was a 14-year-old child.

"He arrived at this meetup location with a shotgun and body armor in his vehicle," Schrank said.

In another instance, a 25-year-old man was arrested on human trafficking charges after driving a female victim to several locations for commercial sex, controlling her ads, client arrangements, and earnings while keeping her at hotels with a firearm in his vehicle.

"A 28-year-old male was arrested for human trafficking after forcing a female victim into commercial sex acts and transporting her against her will. He was also found with a loaded firearm," Schrank said.

Hosey emphasized the necessity of the mission, stating that these undetected crimes strip away innocence if law enforcement does not intervene early.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the full list of named suspects or specific hotel locations where arrests occurred.