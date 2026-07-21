Nearly 500 pounds of meth seized in metro Atlanta bust

The Brief Federal agents charged three metro Atlanta suspects after seizing nearly 500 pounds of methamphetamine during targeted law enforcement raids. Investigators uncovered 130 pounds of meth inside a vehicle in Brookhaven and another 350 pounds inside a Sandy Springs home. Two Mexican citizens unlawfully in the country and a Marietta man appeared in federal court Monday to face drug trafficking charges.



Three suspects face federal drug conspiracy charges after law enforcement officers seized nearly 500 pounds of methamphetamine across metro Atlanta.

What we know:

Three men and women face federal charges in connection with a massive drug trafficking operation following the recovery of nearly 500 pounds of methamphetamine in Brookhaven and Sandy Springs, federal prosecutors said.

Juan Rueda-Palacios, 47, Lourdes Prudente Blanco, 48, both from Mexico, and Alan Hernandez, 34, of Marietta, appeared in federal court Monday charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Federal agents said Rueda-Palacios and Prudente drove a vehicle from Ellenwood to a Brookhaven shopping center on April 2 and left it with roughly 130 pounds of methamphetamine inside.

Officers arrested Hernandez later that day after watching him enter and exit the parked vehicle to retrieve the narcotics.

Law enforcement arrested Rueda-Palacios and Prudente on July 15, uncovering another 350 pounds of methamphetamine and Rueda-Palacios' Mexican passport during a search of their Sandy Springs apartment.

Officials stated that neither Rueda-Palacios nor Prudente is lawfully present in the United States, and Rueda-Palacios had previously been deported in 2013 before returning unlawfully.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specific street value of the confiscated methamphetamine.

Court documents have not publicly identified the ultimate destination or specific drug cartel network tied to the shipment.

What they're saying:

"These charges reflect the commitment of my office and our law enforcement partners to dismantle large‑scale drug trafficking operations that endanger our community," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

DEA Atlanta Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jae Chung emphasized that the defendants created a serious public safety threat while unlawfully present in the country.

"Meth is not just a drug—it brings violence, addiction, and fear into our neighborhoods," said Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Steven Schrank.