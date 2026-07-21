Brother of NFL star withdraws bond request in mother's killing

article

The Brief Defense attorneys in Atlanta withdrew a bond request for Ciarre Campbell, who is accused of killing his mother. The suspect is charged with murder after officers found his 71-year-old mother dead inside her Roswell Road townhouse. Emergency recordings revealed a family member called 911 concerned about the suspect's behavior before police forced entry into the residence.



An attorney representing a man accused of killing his mother inside a Buckhead home on June 30 formally withdrew a request for bond in court on Tuesday.

Atlanta court bond hearing

What we know:

Ciarre Campbell, the brother of Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, appeared in a Fulton County courtroom on Tuesday. '

Calais Campbell- Former Denver South star player Calais Campbell of University of Miami, right, celebrates his draft pick from Arizona Cardinals with his mother Nateal at ESPN Zone in Denver on Saturday. The Denver Post / Hyoung Chang (Photo By Hyoun Expand

During the appearance, his defense attorney formally withdrew the request for his bond.

Campbell faces charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife or gun during the commission of a felony.

Authorities accused him of killing his mother, Nateal Campbell, on June 30 at the Habersham Townhomes in the 3500 block of Roswell Road.

Atlanta police officers arrived at the Buckhead townhomes after a concerned family member placed a call for help.

Officers forced their way inside the residence, found 71-year-old Nateal dead and detained Campbell at the scene.

Ciarre Campbell (Courtesy of Atlanta Police Department)

Emergency call details revealed

Dig deeper:

911 calls revealed a relative contacted dispatchers with growing concerns about Campbell. The caller stated Campbell suffers from schizophrenia and had taken their mother's vehicle, which he noted was extremely unusual.

The caller told dispatchers that neighbor surveillance footage conflicted with statements Campbell made. During the phone call, the family member pleaded for help while waiting outside the residence until dispatchers advised the family to wait for arriving officers.

Unanswered questions in case

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly confirmed what motive led to the fatal incident inside the residence.

Investigators have not released specific details explaining why the defense attorney chose to withdraw the bond request during Tuesday's court session.

What they're saying:

The Campbell family released a statement shortly after the loss of their matriarch.

"We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell," the family said. "While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family."

What's next:

Campbell has a pre-indictment hearing scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m., but it is unclear if this hearing will still take place.

Previous coverage