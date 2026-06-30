Man arrested after elderly woman found dead at home in Buckhead

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The Brief Atlanta police discovered an unresponsive elderly woman dead inside a Buckhead home Tuesday afternoon. Officers forced entry into the residence during a welfare check after a man barricaded himself inside. Law enforcement teams immediately detained the man at the scene, and homicide detectives are now investigating.



A welfare check at a Buckhead home turned into a death investigation Tuesday afternoon after police discovered an elderly woman dead inside and detained a man who had barricaded himself on the property.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a welfare check call in the 3500 block of Roswell Road around 1:36 p.m. Tuesday.

When units arrived at the scene, they learned that a man appeared to have barricaded himself inside the house.

Officers made entry into the home and immediately detained the man.

As law enforcement teams searched further inside the residence, they found an unresponsive elderly woman. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ An investigation is underway after a person was found dead on Roswell Road in Buckhead on June 30, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the deceased woman or the man who was taken into custody. The exact cause of the woman's death, her relationship to the suspect and the specific criminal charges the man faces have not yet been disclosed by investigators.

What's next:

Homicide investigators responded to the Roswell Road address and are combing through evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident. The man remains in police custody as the active investigation continues.