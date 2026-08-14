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7 men heading to prison after breaking into nearly 500 cars

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gwinnett County
Published August 14, 2026 8:21 PM EDT
Published August 14, 2026 8:21 PM EDT
Blood DNA on smashed windows seals crew conviction
Blood DNA on smashed windows seals crew conviction

Blood DNA on smashed windows seals crew conviction

Gwinnett County prosecutors secured plea deals for seven crew members linked to nearly 500 vehicle break-ins. Investigators utilized blood DNA left on smashed car windows to tie the suspects to the widespread theft ring.

The Brief

    • Seven men face more than 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to a massive Gwinnett County auto break-in ring.
    • Authorities say the crew targeted nearly 500 vehicles across the region, stealing guns, cash, and high-end equipment.
    • Investigators linked the group to 492 car break-ins using DNA evidence recovered from smashed windows.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A criminal ring will serve more than 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to breaking into nearly 500 vehicles across Gwinnett County. 

Gwinnett County police investigation

What we know:

Members of the "East Point Crew" pled guilty to violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act alongside dozens of theft charges, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said the group operated out of an East Point safe house in Fulton County, traveling to Gwinnett County to break into dozens of vehicles in a single night.

Between Nov. 24, 2022, and March 28, 2024, the group targeted cargo vans to steal high-end painting equipment, cash, guns and other items. The ring broke into 492 vehicles and stole seven cars, using the stolen vehicles to commit additional thefts in neighboring counties, investigators said.

DNA evidence and gunfire

The backstory:

Investigators linked the suspects to the crime spree using DNA evidence recovered from shattered vehicle windows, including blood left at crime scenes on at least two occasions. 

During one incident on July 19, 2023, a gang member opened fire on a homeowner who caught the group breaking into a car, though no one was injured.

Due to regional logistics, the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office took the lead on prosecuting the crew for crimes committed across county lines.

Regional gang prosecution strategy

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding additional vehicle break-ins suspected in neighboring counties. Officials also have not identified which specific crew member fired the gun at the homeowner. 

Court sentencing details

By the numbers:

Each defendant received a 20-year sentence for their role in the enterprise:

  • Kejuan Donarius Miliam, 26, will serve 14 years in prison.
  • Javaris Cardell Gamble, 25, will serve 12 years in prison after also pleading guilty to aggravated assault for the 2023 shooting.
  • Kylija Devion Yates, 25, Myles David Cameron, 24, and Randy D. Martinez, 27, will each serve 10 years in prison.
  • Emmanuel Chavarria-Ornelas, 27, will serve five years in prison.
  • Giovanni Louis Bell, 29, will serve two years and six months in prison followed by three years of work release.

Regional law enforcement response

What they're saying:

"The way the operation worked is they would come up here to the Gwinnett County area, live in the area of East Point," said Senior Assistant District Attorney Selwyn Patterson. "They would come up here at will, break into and one night or break into literally dozens and dozens of vehicles."

"The beauty of the RICO Act is that you can hold a living, breathing organization, which is akin to cancer, accountable," said Chief Assistant District Attorney John Melvin. "And it's been spreading and it's affecting every bit of our community."

"These were young men that made a decision to deal with life on the wrong side," said District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson. "There's so much more that they could do to get into what their skills and gifts are. This is not it, because now they're all going to prison."

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office, which detailed the racketeering convictions and sentencing, as well as court statements from local prosecutors. 

Gwinnett CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety