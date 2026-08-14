Teen charged in Atlanta shooting death of 13-year-old boy

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The Brief Atlanta police arrested a teen in connection with a fatal shooting on Lindsey St NW. The 13-year-old victim died at the scene from a gunshot wound in late July. Charges against the suspect include involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.



A teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a 13-year-old boy last month.

What we know:

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department Fugitive Unit took Davion Kentrell Curney into custody at the Fulton County Jail. Curney was charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence, and false statements.

Officers were called out around 3:46 a.m. on July 28 to an apartment in the 400 block of Lindsey St. NW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 13-year-old boy with apparent gunshot wounds.

Medics pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

The specific age of suspect, Davion Kentrell Curney, has not been released.

Authorities have not disclosed the relationship, if any, between Curney and the victim.

The identity of the 13-year-old victim remains undisclosed.

Police have not detailed the circumstances leading up to the shooting.