Keisha Lance Bottoms, Michigan governor discuss healthcare, costs at rally

The Brief Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms rallied voters in Cobb County alongside Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, focusing on healthcare and economic costs just days after Republican nominee Rick Jackson campaigned on Atlanta's historic Auburn Avenue. Jackson recently unveiled his "Legacy Corridor Initiative" targeting Black commercial districts with property tax freezes and tenant-purchase programs. Bottoms pushed back against her opponent's new platform, dismissing it as a photo op and questioning his track record.



Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appeared alongside Keisha Lance Bottoms at a Marietta church to discuss Medicaid expansion and economic issues.

During the event, Bottoms questioned the sincerity of Republican opponent Rick Jackson's small business proposal.

Voters rally in Cobb County

What we know:

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms took her message to voters in Cobb County Friday, appearing alongside Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer at Bridge Pointe Church to discuss expanding affordable health care, cutting costs, and boosting education investments.

The high-profile event put a direct spotlight on the everyday financial pressures facing residents across the state. Reflecting on what voters are experiencing, Mayor Bottoms noted, "What you hear in the grocery store or on the street is I can't take care of my family because everything costs so much. And, it doesn't feel like there's any way for me to get ahead in this moment and take care of my family."

Bottoms questions opponent’s proposal

The Cobb County rally follows a campaign stop earlier in the week by Republican nominee Rick Jackson on Atlanta’s historic Auburn Avenue, where he rolled out his "Legacy Corridor Initiative" featuring property tax freezes and tenant-purchase programs designed to revitalize Black commercial districts. Outlining his overarching mission on the campaign trail, Jackson stated, "My focus is going to be driving up business in Georgia and helping people that don't have a voice in Georgia."

The dueling campaign appearances highlight an intensifying battle for minority small business owners and voters in the state. Speaking with reporters after her event, Bottoms questioned the timing and sincerity of Jackson's proposal, pointing to his background by saying, "He has a multi-billion-dollar business, I've not heard him speak of anything that he has done to boost black or minority participation in the private sector."

Bottoms dismissed the initiative as campaign optics, concluding, "Our businesses need support. And I have a record of that from my time as mayor, from extending grant opportunities, low-interest loans, administrative support to our small businesses. I'll do that, God willing, when I'm elected governor of the state, and it won't just be for a photo op, it'll be because it's necessary."