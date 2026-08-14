How a sunken MARTA train car is tracking sharks off Georgia coast

article

The Brief Researchers placed an acoustic receiver on a retired MARTA train car submerged off the Georgia coast to track tagged sharks and fish. Georgia Aquarium scientists will retrieve tracking data in about a year to study marine life patterns in local waters. The artificial reef sitting 60 feet underwater is attracting marine growth along with a variety of coastal species.



Scientists with the Georgia Aquarium attached an acoustic tracking device to a submerged MARTA train car roughly 40 miles off the Georgia coast to monitor local shark and fish populations.

Georgia coastal marine life

What we know:

A retired MARTA train car resting 60 feet under the Atlantic Ocean is taking on a new role as a high-tech shark monitoring hub about 40 miles off the coast of Georgia. Researchers with the Georgia Aquarium attached an acoustic receiver to the submerged railcar to detect signals from passing tagged fish and marine life.

The car was cleaned, stripped of hazardous materials, donated to the Department of Natural Resources, and placed underwater in 2023 to create an artificial reef habitat. Now covered in sponges, algae and marine growth, the structure regularly attracts various fish species. Previous monitoring in Georgia waters has picked up signals from great whites, tiger sharks, sand sharks and red drum.

Shark tracking underwater research

What we don't know:

Researchers do not know which specific fish or sharks have passed by the newly installed receiver yet because data collection takes time. The device will collect data underwater for roughly a year before scientists dive down 60 feet, swap the receiver, and download the information in their lab.

Officials have not confirmed exact locations for additional tracking devices. However, scientists hope to place more acoustic receivers on other offshore reefs over the next year to build a comprehensive picture of shark and fish movement along the coast.