NFL: Atlanta Falcons defender James Pearce Jr. suspended 8 games

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The Brief NFL suspends Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. for eight games following a Florida arrest. Pearce can avoid felony charges by completing a yearlong pretrial intervention program. The league also issued suspensions to three players from Washington, Tennessee and Buffalo on Friday.



The NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons defensive end James Pearce Jr. for eight games on Friday following a February arrest linked to a domestic dispute in Doral, Florida.

Atlanta Falcons league discipline

What we know:

The NFL handed James Pearce Jr. an eight-game suspension Friday for violating the league's personal conduct policy. Authorities arrested the second-year pass rusher in February after a domestic dispute with his former girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson, in Doral, Florida.

He faced charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing police, resisting arrest and misdemeanor stalking.

Prosecutors will drop the charges if he completes a one-year pretrial intervention program requiring random drug tests, staying away from Jackson and avoiding legal trouble.

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly confirmed whether Pearce plans to file an appeal against the league's decision.

NFL roster depth impact

The backstory:

Atlanta selected Pearce with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 draft out of Tennessee. He quickly became a vital part of the defense, recording a team-high 10 1/2 sacks during his rookie year.

His absence creates a major hole on the defensive line, especially after edge rusher Jalon Walker suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Atlanta brought in Cameron Sample to help, leaving Christian Harris, JD Bertrand, Samson Ebukam, Kendal Daniels and Bralen Trice to handle the remaining rotation.

Player suspensions across league

By the numbers:

League officials suspended three other players Friday. Washington Commanders edge rusher Dorance Armstrong received a one-game suspension under the personal conduct policy, ruling him out for the Sept. 13 opener against Philadelphia.

Armstrong came off the physically unable to perform list recently after playing seven games last season before a knee ligament tear.

Tennessee Titans safety Nazeeh Johnson received a six-game suspension for violating the policy on performance-enhancers, making him eligible to return Oct. 25 against Cleveland. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis got a three-game suspension for violating the substances of abuse policy and can return Oct. 4 against New England.

All three can practice until rosters are set Aug. 30.

What's next:

Pearce can practice and play in preseason games until the suspension starts Aug. 30.

He can return Nov. 2, right after Atlanta's Week 8 matchup against Tampa Bay and ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Madrid.