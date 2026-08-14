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Surgical team called to rescue worker trapped in concrete machinery

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Athens-Clarke County
Published August 14, 2026 9:59 PM EDT
Published August 14, 2026 9:59 PM EDT
article

An aggregate placer machine at a concrete-pouring job site on Friday. Officials say a construction worker fell into the machine's hopper and became trapped in its internal auger during an early morning operation on the Athens Bypass. (Credit: Athens-

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The Brief

    • A construction worker fell into a specialized heavy machine and became trapped in its rotating screw early Friday morning during a concrete-pouring operation on the Athens Bypass near the Atlanta Highway.
    • A specialized team of surgeons, an anesthesiologist, and nurses from Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center was brought to the scene in an attempt to free the worker.
    • Official updates on the worker's current condition or the final outcome of the extrication have not yet been released.

ATHENS, Ga. - First responders and a specialized hospital surgical team spent nearly two hours working to free a construction worker trapped in heavy machinery on the Athens Bypass Friday morning, according to officials.

What we know:

The Athens-Clarke County Fire Department stated the incident happened around 6:45 a.m. on the Athens Bypass near Atlanta Highway. 

Officials said concrete-pouring operations were underway when a worker fell into an aggregate placer machine, a large piece of heavy equipment that moves and spreads wet concrete. The worker became trapped in the machine’s auger, a heavy, rotating screw mechanism used to push the concrete. 

Officials say a construction worker fell into the machine's hopper and became trapped in its internal auger during an early morning operation on the Athens Bypass. (Credit: Athens-Clarke County Fire Department)

Athens-Clarke County Fire crews, surgeons, an anesthesiologist, and nurses from Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center helped to try to free the worker. 

Crews and medical personnel spent nearly two hours on scene working to free the trapped worker.

What we don't know:

The name, age, gender, and current medical status or extent of injuries of the worker have not been released.

Authorities did not say whether the worker was successfully freed from the machinery or taken to a hospital.

Officials have not stated how or why the worker fell into the machine.

The Athens-Clarke County Fire Department did not identify the specific construction company or contractor performing the work. 

The Source: The information in this story came from a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department.

Athens-Clarke CountyNews