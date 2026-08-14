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Police search for woman, minors in Stockbridge Walmart shoplifting case

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Stockbridge
Published August 14, 2026 11:02 PM EDT
Published August 14, 2026 11:02 PM EDT
article

Stockbridge Police are looking for a woman seen on camera who is wanted for questioning in an attempted theft alongside two minors at a Walmart on N. Henry Blvd. (Credit: Stockbridge Police Department)

The Brief

    • Police in Stockbridge are searching for a woman and two minors they believe are involved in a shoplifting incident at a Walmart.
    • Police said a woman and two minors selected items, bagged them in the store, and attempted to walk out without paying.
    • Authorities added the woman and the two minors got into a black Dodge Challenger with Georgia license plate SLQ0654.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - The Stockbridge Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect accused of attempting to steal merchandise alongside two minors from a local Walmart store.

What we know:

According to police, a woman and two minors entered the Walmart located at 5600 N. Henry Blvd. on July 1.

Loss prevention reported that the group selected multiple items while shopping. The woman then left the store while the two minors went to the apparel section and began placing items into bags, the Stockbridge Police Department added. 

One of the minors attempted to push the loaded shopping cart out of the store but was stopped by a store employee, authorities said. 

When asked to show a receipt, police said the minor abandoned the cart and merchandise and ran away.

Authorities said the woman and the two minors got into a black Dodge Challenger with Georgia license plate SLQ0654. Investigators noted the registration plate did not return to a female owner.

What we don't know:

The identities and exact ages of the two minors involved have not been released.

It is unclear if the group is suspected in similar shoplifting incidents in the area.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the woman or the minors in this incident or has any information is asked to contact the Stockbridge Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 678-833-3334 or non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers. Police remind the public never to approach individuals suspected of criminal activity.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Stockbridge Police Department.

StockbridgeCrime and Public SafetyNews