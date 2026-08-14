33-year-old man killed in shooting near southwest Atlanta apartment

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The Brief Atlanta police confirmed a 33-year-old man was killed after a shooting near 3000 Stone Hogan Connector SW in southwest Atlanta on Friday night. Homicide detectives have taken over the scene to determine what led up to the shooting. No suspect information, motive, or details regarding potential arrests have been released as the investigation continues.



A 33-year-old man was killed in a shooting near an apartment complex in the Greenbriar neighborhood on Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department (APD).

What we know:

APD said its officers arrived just around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting near 3000 Stone Hogan Conn. SW, which appears to be the address of the Greenbriar Commons apartment complex.

Police found a 33-year-old man who had been shot. Authorities said he died on the scene.

APD's Homicide Unit is investigating the scene.

Atlanta Police Department officers investigate a fatal shooting outside an apartment complex near 3000 Stone Hogan Connector SW in southwest Atlanta on August 14, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased individual has not been released.

Police have not stated whether they have identified a suspect, released a suspect description, or made any arrests.

Authorities have not revealed what led up to the shooting.