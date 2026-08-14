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33-year-old man killed in shooting near southwest Atlanta apartment

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
SW Atlanta
Published August 14, 2026 10:15 PM EDT
Published August 14, 2026 10:15 PM EDT
article

Atlanta Police Department officers investigate a fatal shooting outside an apartment complex near 3000 Stone Hogan Connector SW in southwest Atlanta on August 14, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Atlanta police confirmed a 33-year-old man was killed after a shooting near 3000 Stone Hogan Connector SW in southwest Atlanta on Friday night.
    • Homicide detectives have taken over the scene to determine what led up to the shooting.
    • No suspect information, motive, or details regarding potential arrests have been released as the investigation continues.

ATLANTA - A 33-year-old man was killed in a shooting near an apartment complex in the Greenbriar neighborhood on Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department (APD).

What we know:

APD said its officers arrived just around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting near 3000 Stone Hogan Conn. SW, which appears to be the address of the Greenbriar Commons apartment complex. 

Police found a 33-year-old man who had been shot. Authorities said he died on the scene. 

APD's Homicide Unit is investigating the scene. 

Atlanta Police Department officers investigate a fatal shooting outside an apartment complex near 3000 Stone Hogan Connector SW in southwest Atlanta on August 14, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased individual has not been released.

Police have not stated whether they have identified a suspect, released a suspect description, or made any arrests.

Authorities have not revealed what led up to the shooting.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Atlanta Police Department. 

SW AtlantaCrime and Public SafetyNewsAtlanta Police Department