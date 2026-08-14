33-year-old man killed in shooting near southwest Atlanta apartment
ATLANTA - A 33-year-old man was killed in a shooting near an apartment complex in the Greenbriar neighborhood on Friday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department (APD).
What we know:
APD said its officers arrived just around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting near 3000 Stone Hogan Conn. SW, which appears to be the address of the Greenbriar Commons apartment complex.
Police found a 33-year-old man who had been shot. Authorities said he died on the scene.
APD's Homicide Unit is investigating the scene.
Atlanta Police Department officers investigate a fatal shooting outside an apartment complex near 3000 Stone Hogan Connector SW in southwest Atlanta on August 14, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
What we don't know:
The identity of the deceased individual has not been released.
Police have not stated whether they have identified a suspect, released a suspect description, or made any arrests.
Authorities have not revealed what led up to the shooting.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Atlanta Police Department.