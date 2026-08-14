Stolen dog recovered: Austell police arrest 2 after gas station theft

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The Brief Police safely recovered Moxie, a stolen Cockapoo, and returned him to his owner Thursday night after he was taken from a vehicle at an Austell gas station. Investigators used surveillance footage and camera technology to track a rental vehicle to a nearby home, where two suspects were taken into custody. Officers set up a perimeter and coaxed the suspects out without incident before locating the unharmed dog.



A dog stolen from a gas station parking lot Thursday night is back home safe after Austell police tracked down the suspect vehicle and arrested two people.

Austell police stolen dog investigation

What we know:

Austell Police officers responded to the BP on Austell Powder Springs Road on Thursday night after a customer reported his Cockapoo, Moxie, was stolen from his vehicle while he was inside paying for gas.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage that showed a silver Honda Odyssey involved in the theft. The video captured a female passenger getting out of the minivan, taking Moxie, and driving away.

Using the Flock camera system and other resources, investigators learned the vehicle was a rental and traced its movements to a nearby home.

Members of Team 4 responded to the home, established a perimeter, and called for the occupants to come out. After a short time, both individuals believed to be involved were taken into custody without incident.

Officers found Moxie unharmed inside and returned him to his owner.

Gas station dog theft update

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names or formal charges of the two suspects taken into custody.

Officials have not stated if the suspects knew the dog's owner or if the theft was entirely opportunistic.