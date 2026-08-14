Broncos defense makes early statement in 27-7 victory in Atlanta

article

The Brief Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw a touchdown pass to lead Denver to a 27-7 preseason win over the Falcons in Atlanta. Jahdae Barron returned an interception 97 yards for a score after a deflection by Karene Reid. Undrafted rookie Jack Strand scored Atlanta's lone touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter.



Jarrett Stidham threw a touchdown pass and Jahdae Barron scored on a 97-yard interception return as the Denver Broncos beat the Atlanta Falcons 27-7 on Friday night.

Broncos dominance in preseason

What we know:

Stidham completed 9 of 15 passes for 131 yards and a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jaleel McLaughlin during the first half to help build a 24-0 halftime lead. Sam Ehlinger took over in the second half, going 10-for-14 for 67 yards.

Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 3-for-5 for 22 yards over two series. Atlanta quarterback Cooper Rush threw two interceptions, including the pick that Barron returned 97 yards following a pass deflection by linebacker Karene Reid. Undrafted rookie Jack Strand scored Atlanta's only touchdown on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter after a fumble by McLaughlin.

Atlanta roster updates

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will be cleared for team drills as he recovers from surgery on his left knee. Starting running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London were in uniform but did not play.

Edge rusher James Pearce Jr. recorded two tackles for Atlanta hours after the NFL announced his eight-game suspension without pay for violating the personal conduct policy. His suspension begins Aug. 30, but he is expected to play in the remaining preseason games.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium changes

The backstory:

A new Field Turf playing surface was installed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the NFL season after real grass was used for eight World Cup soccer games this summer.

Broncos linebacker Levelle Bailey was carted off the field with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable. Denver hosts Green Bay next Friday, while Atlanta plays at Indianapolis on Aug. 22 following joint practices with the Colts.