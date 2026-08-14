Neighbor fires 50 shots at Gwinnett County home near Norris Lake

The Brief A Gwinnett County family survived an ordeal after a neighbor fired more than 50 shots at their home near Norris Lake. The gunfire and subsequent water tank damage destroyed personal belongings, but no injuries were reported before SWAT arrested the suspect. Authorities have not released the identity of the arrested neighbor or revealed a possible motive behind the shooting.



A Gwinnett County family is recovering after a neighbor shot at their home more than 50 times Thursday in what they describe as a usually quiet neighborhood near Norris Lake.

No injuries were reported, but the shooting caused extensive property damage.

What they're saying:

Hannah Hairston was preparing to take her son to school when the gunshots began. Initially, she thought that the noise might be construction but quickly realized it was gunfire.

"I looked out my son's window and I saw the scope," Hairston said. "I grew up around guns, so to the best of my knowledge I could see bullets flying through trees and I could hear it."

Inside the home, Hairston moved quickly to protect her family as bullets pierced the structure.

"Grabbing both of my kids, sitting them on the couch and trying to keep my daughter covered and hidden," Hairston said. "Our dog is an emotional support dog, a service dog, and he laid on top of us."

What we know:

The gunfire struck the outside of the home, vehicles and the family's water tank.

"From the bullets coming in to the water tank getting hit and water flooding through the ceiling," Hairston said.

Michael Aycox detailed the damage to their personal property and vehicles parked outside.

"The camper has holes all in it, my work truck has holes in the roof, the back windshield shattered, and two tires are shot and flat," Aycox said.

The resulting water damage destroyed the family's interior belongings, including beds, clothing and toys belonging to their two children.

When police arrived at the scene, the situation escalated into a SWAT standoff with the neighbor, who was ultimately arrested.

Local perspective:

The incident had left an emotional impact on the family and the surrounding area.

"It's been like a ghost town ever since and it doesn’t feel the same. I don’t know if the community feels as safe," Hairston said.

Despite the trauma, the family expressed gratitude for the response from neighbors.

"Even through all of this, the community has shown up in a way I've never seen," Hairston said.

The family intends to remain in their home.

"We definitely want to stay here, as it's been a great neighborhood for my kids," Aycox said.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown what prompted the neighbor to fire dozens of rounds at the home. Authorities have not released the identity of the neighbor who was taken into custody following the SWAT standoff. Additionally, police have not detailed the specific charges filed against the suspect.

What you can do:

A friend started a GoFundMe page to assist the family.