Bodycam released from Falcons LB James Pierce Jr.'s arrest

The Brief Doral police released body camera video from the February arrest of Falcons linebacker James Pierce Jr. Pierce was arrested after a domestic dispute involving then-girlfriend and WNBA player Rickea Jackson and later fled from officers. Prosecutors have agreed to drop the charges if Pierce successfully completes a one-year diversion program.



The Doral Police Department in Florida has released body camera footage from the February arrest of Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pierce Jr., showing officers attempting to take him into custody before he fled the scene in his vehicle.

What we know:

The incident began after police responded to a domestic dispute involving Pierce and his then-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson.

According to police, officers gave Pierce commands to comply, but he refused before driving away, prompting a pursuit. The newly released video includes the moments leading up to the chase and officers eventually taking Pierce into custody after tracking him down.

Pierce was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence.

The body camera footage released this week runs for more than nine minutes and provides a closer look at the encounter between Pierce and responding officers.

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What's next:

Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss the criminal charges if Pierce successfully completes a one-year diversion program and complies with its conditions.