Falcons rookie Pierce maintains innocence after Miami arrest

The Brief Authorities say Falcons rookie James Pierce Jr. faces five felony charges after an arrest near Miami. A complaint alleges he rammed a WNBA player’s car, then struck a police officer with his Lamborghini. Pierce posted a $20,000 bond; his attorney says he "maintains his innocence."



The attorney for Atlanta Falcons rookie James Pierce Jr. said his client "maintains his innocence" as Pierce faces five felony charges stemming from an arrest near Miami over the weekend, according to authorities and court records.

What we know:

New details were outlined in a complaint from the Miami-Dade County state attorney’s office. The allegations describe what authorities called a domestic dispute between Pierce and a WNBA player Rickea Jackson after she ended their three-year relationship, according to The Associated Press.

Rickea Jackson #2 of the Breeze is introduced prior to playing a game against the Rose during the Unrivaled 2026 game at Sephora Arena on February 1, 2026 in Medley, Florida. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

After an argument, Jackson tried to drive away and was headed toward a police station when authorities allege Pierce intentionally crashed into her vehicle. When officers responded, police records say Pierce refused an initial order to "get on the floor," drove off and later struck someone again — this time a police officer — hitting the officer in the leg with his Lamborghini before crashing and trying to run away. Police arrested him after a brief struggle, the report said.

Pierce posted a $20,000 bond Sunday. In a statement, Pierce’s attorney told The Associated Press: "Mr. Pearce maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative. that is hardly the full. complete. story."

What they're saying:

The Falcons have been tight-lipped, saying only that the team is gathering more information and will not comment further for now, the report said. Pierce has been ordered to stay away from the woman, according to the script, and it was not immediately clear when he would be due back in court.

Pierce, who came to Atlanta from Tennessee, recorded 10.5 sacks last season — the most for a Falcons rookie since 2021 — and was selected with the No. 26 overall pick after Atlanta acquired the selection in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.