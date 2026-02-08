Falcons rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. arrested near Miami following alleged domestic dispute

article

The Brief Falcons rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. was jailed in South Florida on Saturday. He faces several charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The arrest comes after an alleged domestic dispute with WNBA player Rickea Jackson.



Atlanta Falcons star rookie linebacker James Pearce Jr. was arrested Saturday near Miami after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash following a domestic dispute with WNBA player Rickea Jackson, according to the Associated Press.

What we know:

Pearce, 23, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 6:58 p.m. on Saturday. Jail records show he faces the following charges:

2 counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Aggravated stalking

Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer

Fleeing and eluding police

Resisting officers without violence to his person

He was also issued a conditional pre-trial stay-away order from Jackson, who is a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Police were called to a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. Pearce allegedly fled while officers were responding.

Pearce was arrested after a high-speed police chase that ended when he crashed the Lamborghini he was driving, according to FOX-affiliate WSVN, which obtained video capturing Pearce’s arrest.

"We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr. in Miami," the Falcons said in a statement provided to The Associated Press. "We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the alleged domestic dispute and subsequent police chase.