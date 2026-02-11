Rickea Jackson offers to testify against Falcons' James Pearce Jr.

article

The Brief WNBA star Rickea Jackson has offered to testify against Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. after his arrest in Florida. The two had been in a relationship for three years before she broke up with him, and he started stalking her, according to police accounts. Pearce was arrested after crashing his car during a police chase in Doral, Florida on Feb. 7.



WNBA star Rickea Jackson is willing to testify against her former boyfriend, Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr., following his arrest for allegedly ramming her car twice as she tried to flee from him and to a police station in Florida, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

What we know:

Pearce, 23, was arrested on Feb, 7 after a pursuit in Doral ended when he crashed his Lamborghini. He faces two separate criminal cases in connection with the incident.

In one, he is charged with fleeing or eluding police, aggravated battery and resisting officers. In the other, he faces two counts of aggravated battery and aggravated stalking.

The backstory:

According to police affidavits, the incident began when Jackson called police just before 9:30 a.m. that Saturday, stating Pearce had followed her to her apartment complex. The two had been in a relationship for three years, but Jackson had recently ended it.

As Jackson drove toward the Doral Police Department to seek help, Pearce continued to follow her and, at one point, intentionally rear-ended her car, the affidavits state.

Jackson continued to drive in circles near the station until Pearce eventually cut her off, blocking her path to the building. When Jackson put her car in reverse to escape, Pearce allegedly rammed her car head-on.

Responding officers found Pearce standing outside his car with the driver's door open. An officer drew his weapon and gave commands for Pearce to surrender, but instead, he got back into the car and struck an officer on his left knee before continuing to flee, affidavits claim.

A police chase ensued, ending when the Lamborghini crashed at the intersection of NW 102nd Avenue and NW 65th Street. Police said Pearce then tried to flee on foot and resisted arrest before being detained.

Dig deeper:

Pearce was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $20,500 bond Sunday. He was also ordered to stay away from Jackson, according to Miami-Dade County court records.

What they're saying:

The Falcons have stated they are gathering more information on the situation and will not comment on the matter further for now.

The other side:

In a statement, Pierce's attorney told The Associated Press: "Mr. Pearce maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story.

What's next:

An initial hearing date has not been set, according to court records.

