Co-creator of Good Day Atlanta inducted into NABJ Hall of Fame posthumously

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The Brief Sidmel Estes, a journalist and longtime FOX 5 Atlanta employee, has been posthumously inducted into the NABJ Hall of Fame. Estes spent 27 years at FOX 5, playing a key role in creating Good Day Atlanta in 1992. In 1991, she made history as the first female president of the National Association of Black Journalists.



Sidmel Estes, a longtime employee of FOX 5 Atlanta and the first Executive Producer of Good Day Atlanta, was posthumously inducted into the 2026 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Hall of Fame.

What we know:

During the 2026 NABJ Convention & Career Fair in Atlanta on Friday, Sidmel was one of seven legendary journalists inducted into the Hall of Fame.

A tribute video played at the event honored Estes’ legacy as a trailblazing executive, Emmy-winning producer, and NABJ pioneer.

"She was a beacon of professionalism and courage to many in the NABJ community, and their success is integral to her legacy," NABJ organizers added. "… She was a no-nonsense, hard-driving journalist who raised the bar for morning news well beyond Atlanta… "

Her two sons, Joshua and Sidney Sumpter, spoke at the ceremony.

Joshua Sumpter recalled an old video interview his wife uncovered from years before they met.

"Toward the end of that interview, the interviewer asked her what she wanted to be remembered as," he told the crowd. "She said a woman of truth, a woman that loves her profession, and a woman that stayed with her kids. And everybody in this room, 95% of people in this room, know that that's what she stood on."

Her son, Sidney Sumpter, said having the honor bestowed in her hometown meant everything.

"I know she wouldn't have it any other way than by having it here in Atlanta, where she left a lasting impact on each and every one of us," Sidney Sumpter said.

He added that his mother would have left a clear message for the next generation of reporters: "…Continue to push the envelope, it's okay to rock the boat sometimes, stand out... There are still opportunities out there, and to take advantage of those opportunities."

The backstory:

Estes joined FOX 5 in 1979 as an assignment editor and rose through the ranks as an associate producer, producer, and executive producer of Good Day Atlanta. She was instrumental in launching the morning newscast in 1992 before leaving the station in 2006 after 27 years.

She helped turn Good Day Atlanta into a top morning show, and established the "Good Day" franchise model across the FOX Television Stations network.

RELATED: Longtime FOX 5 Employee Sidmel Estes Passes Away

In 1991, Estes made history as the first woman elected president of NABJ, expanding its membership to over 2,000 journalists. During her tenure, she helped form the UNITY coalition and spearheaded the landmark "Kerner Plus 25: A Call for Action" report, a pivotal effort driving newsroom diversity.

She later founded BreakThrough Inc., a media consulting firm that served clients including the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation and the Frederick Douglass Family Foundation.

She was also inducted into the Silver Circle of the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences for her 25-plus years in television. In 1988, Mayor Andrew Young declared Nov. 18 "Sidmel Estes-Sumpter Day" in Atlanta.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Estes earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees with honors from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. After her time at FOX 5, she mentored future journalists as an adjunct professor at Clark Atlanta University and Emory University.

Outside of work, Estes was an avid fan and season ticket holder of the Atlanta Falcons. And without a doubt, her proudest accomplishment was raising her two sons, Joshua and Sidney.

Estes passed away on Oct. 6, 2015, at the age of 60 following a lengthy illness.