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Cherokee County deputies seek truck owner in burglary case

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Cherokee County
Published August 14, 2026 3:48 PM EDT
Published August 14, 2026 3:48 PM EDT
article

Cherokee County authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the owner of a pickup truck linked to a burglary investigation in the Waleska area. (Credit: Cherokee Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Cherokee County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to identify the owner of a pickup truck seen in Waleska.
    • Investigators say the vehicle was in the area during a burglary at the end of July.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County authorities are asking for the public's help to identify the owner of a pickup truck possibly linked to a burglary investigation in the Waleska area.

What we know:

The Cherokee Sheriff's Office said the pickup truck was in the Waleska area around the time a burglary occurred at the end of July.

Investigators are looking to speak directly with the owner of the vehicle regarding the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released specific details about the burglary, including the exact date, location, or what was taken.

It is unclear if the driver or owner of the pickup truck is considered a suspect or a potential witness.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its owner is urged to call the Cherokee Sheriff's Office at 770-928-0239 or 911 and reference case number SO26-009974.

The Source: The information in this story comes from a Facebook post from the Cherokee Sheriff's Office.

Cherokee CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews