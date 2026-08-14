Former Coweta deputy, school resource officer indicted, arrested

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The Brief Former Coweta County sheriff's deputy Mike McGuffey has been indicted on three counts of child molestation and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes. McGuffey, a former school resource officer at Smokey Road Middle School, resigned in 2025 after complaints that he made inappropriate comments to female students. The charges involve alleged conduct between August 2019 and March 2020, according to a Coweta County Superior Court arrest order.



A former Coweta County sheriff's deputy who worked as a middle school resource officer has been arrested after a grand jury indicted him on multiple charges involving a child.

What we know:

Mike McGuffey was indicted by a Coweta County grand jury on three counts of child molestation and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, according to an arrest order filed Wednesday in Coweta County Superior Court.

McGuffey has since been taken into custody.

Investigation began after complaints at middle school

McGuffey previously served as a school resource officer at Smokey Road Middle School.

He resigned from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office in 2025 after the department received complaints alleging he had made inappropriate comments to female students at the school.

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation subsequently investigated the allegations.

The investigation ultimately resulted in the grand jury indictment and an order directing the sheriff to arrest McGuffey.

What the indictment alleges

What they're saying:

According to authorities, McGuffey is accused of taking a girl younger than 16 to a gas station parking lot and a wooded area for sexual purposes.

Court documents list the alleged offense period as Aug. 1, 2019, and March 16, 2020. The document also says McGuffey had not previously been arrested on the charges before the grand jury returned the indictment.

The charges are allegations, and McGuffey is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Watch later today on FOX LOCAL and FOX 5 Atlanta for much more on this story.