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Activities remain suspended at Old National Park because of mosquitoes

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
South Fulton
Published August 14, 2026 12:09 PM EDT
Published August 14, 2026 12:09 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Outdoor activities at Old National Park in South Fulton are suspended until further notice after mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus.
    • The suspension was initially expected to last only Wednesday and Thursday while crews treated the affected area.
    • City officials will reevaluate the closure after receiving clearance from public health officials.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Outdoor activities at Old National Park in the city of South Fulton will remain suspended until further notice after mosquitoes in the area tested positive for West Nile virus.

ORIGINAL STORY: Outdoor activities suspended because of West Nile virus

What we know:

The suspension was initially expected to be in effect only Wednesday and Thursday to allow crews to treat the affected area. City officials have not said when that work will be completed.

The city said it is coordinating with Fulton County and will reevaluate the suspension once public health officials determine it is safe to resume outdoor activities.

The precaution is intended to reduce the risk of exposure to mosquitoes that could carry the virus.

Residents are being encouraged to take steps to prevent mosquito bites, including using insect repellent and eliminating standing water around homes and businesses.

The Source

  • Information provided by City of South Fulton. 

South FultonNews