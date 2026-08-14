2 beluga whales arrive at Georgia Aquarium from Canada

The Brief Two beluga whales have arrived at Georgia Aquarium after being transferred from a closed marine park in Canada. The whales, 10-year-old Xena and 7-year-old Zephyr, are part of an international effort to rescue and rehome 30 captive whales. The belugas will remain behind the scenes for now as they adjust to their new surroundings.



Two beluga whales are settling into their new home at Georgia Aquarium after arriving safely from a closed marine park in Canada.

What we know:

The whales, 10-year-old Xena and 7-year-old Zephyr, were transferred to Atlanta as part of an international effort to rescue and rehome 30 captive whales.

Georgia Aquarium officials said the complex operation took months of planning and is part of one of the largest whale rescue and relocation efforts in history.

Xena and Zephyr will remain behind the scenes for now while they become accustomed to their new environment and receive care from the aquarium's animal teams.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium

The two whales were among the belugas being relocated from Marineland in Canada following the marine park's closure.