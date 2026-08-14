2 beluga whales arrive at Georgia Aquarium from Canada
ATLANTA - Two beluga whales are settling into their new home at Georgia Aquarium after arriving safely from a closed marine park in Canada.
What we know:
The whales, 10-year-old Xena and 7-year-old Zephyr, were transferred to Atlanta as part of an international effort to rescue and rehome 30 captive whales.
Georgia Aquarium officials said the complex operation took months of planning and is part of one of the largest whale rescue and relocation efforts in history.
Xena and Zephyr will remain behind the scenes for now while they become accustomed to their new environment and receive care from the aquarium's animal teams.
Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium
The two whales were among the belugas being relocated from Marineland in Canada following the marine park's closure.