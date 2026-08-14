Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
4
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Jackson County, Paulding County, Walton County, Douglas County, Clarke County, Bartow County, Spalding County, Catoosa County, Rockdale County, Banks County, Heard County, Gordon County, Madison County, Floyd County, Chattooga County, Lamar County, Clayton County, Polk County, Coweta County, Haralson County, Upson County, South Fulton County, Whitfield County, Gwinnett County, Murray County, Meriwether County, Cherokee County, Morgan County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Butts County, Barrow County, North Fulton County, Newton County, Forsyth County, Putnam County, Greene County, Cobb County, Dade County, Carroll County, Hall County, Troup County, Walker County, Pike County, Jasper County, Henry County, Fayette County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Hart County, Elbert County, Franklin County, Stephens County
Heat Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County

2 beluga whales arrive at Georgia Aquarium from Canada

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published August 14, 2026 12:20 PM EDT
Published August 14, 2026 12:20 PM EDT
Rescued Belugas arrive at Georgia Aquarium
Rescued Belugas arrive at Georgia Aquarium

Rescued Belugas arrive at Georgia Aquarium

Two Beluga whales are now making themselves at home at the Georgia Aquarium after arriving safely from a closed marine park in Canada. 

The Brief

    • Two beluga whales have arrived at Georgia Aquarium after being transferred from a closed marine park in Canada.
    • The whales, 10-year-old Xena and 7-year-old Zephyr, are part of an international effort to rescue and rehome 30 captive whales.
    • The belugas will remain behind the scenes for now as they adjust to their new surroundings.

ATLANTA - Two beluga whales are settling into their new home at Georgia Aquarium after arriving safely from a closed marine park in Canada.

What we know:

The whales, 10-year-old Xena and 7-year-old Zephyr, were transferred to Atlanta as part of an international effort to rescue and rehome 30 captive whales.

Georgia Aquarium officials said the complex operation took months of planning and is part of one of the largest whale rescue and relocation efforts in history.

Xena and Zephyr will remain behind the scenes for now while they become accustomed to their new environment and receive care from the aquarium's animal teams.

Image 1 of 5

Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium

The two whales were among the belugas being relocated from Marineland in Canada following the marine park's closure.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by Georgia Aquarium. 

AtlantaWild NatureNews