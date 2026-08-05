Atlanta Falcons preseason 2026 on FOX LOCAL: Schedule, how to watch
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Falcons are wrapping up training camp and getting ready for three preseason games before the start of the 2026 NFL season.
The exhibition schedule will give fans their first extended look at the team before the regular season begins.
Atlanta Falcons preseason schedule
Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos
Friday, Aug. 14
📍 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts
Saturday, Aug. 22
📍 Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Illinois
Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins
Friday, Aug. 28
📍 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Kickoff times will be announced by the NFL.
How to watch
Fans can watch Falcons preseason games on FOX 5 Atlanta.
You can also stream the games for free on the FOX LOCAL app, available on:
- Roku
- Amazon Fire TV
- Apple TV
- Google Android TV
- Vizio
The FOX LOCAL app is also available for iPhone through the Apple App Store and for Android devices through the Google Play Store.
The three preseason games will help the Falcons finalize their roster and prepare for the start of the regular season.
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