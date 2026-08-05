Atlanta Falcons preseason 2026 on FOX LOCAL: Schedule, how to watch

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The Brief The Atlanta Falcons open the 2026 preseason against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 14 before facing the Colts on Aug. 22 and Dolphins on Aug. 28. Fans will get an early look the team's progress ahead of the regular season. All three preseason games will air on FOX 5 Atlanta and can be streamed for free on the FOX LOCAL app.



The Atlanta Falcons are wrapping up training camp and getting ready for three preseason games before the start of the 2026 NFL season.

The exhibition schedule will give fans their first extended look at the team before the regular season begins.

Atlanta Falcons preseason schedule

Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos

Friday, Aug. 14

📍 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Atlanta Falcons vs. Indianapolis Colts

Saturday, Aug. 22

📍 Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Illinois

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins

Friday, Aug. 28

📍 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Kickoff times will be announced by the NFL.

How to watch

Fans can watch Falcons preseason games on FOX 5 Atlanta.

You can also stream the games for free on the FOX LOCAL app, available on:

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Google Android TV

Vizio

The FOX LOCAL app is also available for iPhone through the Apple App Store and for Android devices through the Google Play Store.

The three preseason games will help the Falcons finalize their roster and prepare for the start of the regular season.

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