Arrest made in Atlanta apartment shooting that left 1 dead, 3 hurt

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The Brief Atlanta police charged a 19-year-old man with murder following a deadly downtown Atlanta apartment complex shooting on Tuesday. Three surviving victims, aged 19, 36 and 37, remain in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital after the gunfire near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Investigators used Flock cameras to identify a vehicle linked to the targeted attack and brought in the Gang Unit to look into possible gang links.



A 19-year-old man is accused of murder after a deadly shooting at a downtown Atlanta apartment complex on Tuesday left one person dead and three others with gunshot wounds.

What we know:

Naim Smith, 19, faces charges of murder, two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of armed robbery following the violence at the Flats on Maple Street apartments. Smith remains booked into the Fulton County jail.

Officers responded to the scene around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Mercedes-Benz Stadium and found two men shot inside an apartment unit. First responders rushed both men to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead, 3 injured in downtown Atlanta apartment shooting, police say

A third man arrived separately at Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound and is also in stable condition.

Atlanta Police Lt. Christapher Butler confirmed the ages of the three surviving victims as 19, 36 and 37 years old.

Investigators confirmed a vehicle was involved in the incident and positively identified it using Flock cameras. Officers noted the shooting appears to be a targeted incident between the men inside the apartment, with no known ongoing threat to the community.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives investigate a deadly shooting at The Flats on Maple Street apartment complex in the Vine City neighborhood near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, leaving one man dead and multiple people injured on August 4, 2026 (Atlanta Police Department).

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim who died in the shooting.

While Atlanta Police brought the Gang Unit to the scene to investigate potential gang ties or conflicts, Lt. Butler noted it remains too early to confirm a gang link.