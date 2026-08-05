Troup County father arrested after infant suffers fractures

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The Brief Troup County investigators arrested a 27-year-old father Tuesday after his infant was hospitalized in Atlanta with severe injuries. Medical staff notified authorities after finding multiple bone fractures and internal injuries indicating intentional harm. Jordan Bragg faces several felony charges, including aggravated battery and child cruelty.



A 27-year-old father is behind bars after medical workers discovered his infant child had suffered extensive, non-accidental injuries.

What we know:

Authorities arrested Jordan Bragg, 27, on Tuesday following a report from an Atlanta area children's hospital.

Medical personnel alerted the Troup County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division after treating an infant patient for severe physical trauma.

Investigators traveled to Atlanta and met with the medical team treating the child.

Doctors reported that the infant suffered multiple bone fractures and internal injuries. Medical staff informed detectives that the injuries resulted from intentional harm rather than an accident.

Deputies determined the injuries happened at a home in Troup County. Investigators located the child's parents, who were not at the hospital with the infant.

Following an interview with both parents, deputies booked Bragg into the Troup County Jail. He faces charges of aggravated battery, first-degree cruelty to children and second-degree cruelty to children.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the current medical condition of the infant. Authorities have not disclosed the specific address where the incident occurred or provided details regarding what led to the interview with the parents. Sheriff's office officials stated no further information is available at this time.