5 arrested after chase ends in Cobb County, 1 officer injured

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The Brief Five suspects were taken into custody after a police pursuit ended in Cobb County. Authorities say no suspects remain at large, and there is no danger to the public. One police officer suffered a non-life-threatening injury during the incident.



Five suspects are in custody after a police pursuit in Cobb County that ended Wednesday near Riverview Road, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

What we know:

The pursuit ended near the 4900 block of Riverview Road, where officers launched an extensive search for the suspects.

Police said all five suspects were located and taken into custody. Authorities emphasized that no suspects remain outstanding and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

One officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury during the incident. Police did not immediately say how the officer was injured.

Investigators are continuing to review the incident and said additional details will be released after the preliminary investigation is complete.

This is a developing story. Click back for an update.