YouTuber denies posing as health inspector in metro Atlanta

The Brief A YouTube content creator says he never intended to impersonate a health inspector after DeKalb County warned businesses about a fake inspector. DeKalb Public Health says pretending to be a county health inspector is a misdemeanor and urged restaurants to verify inspectors' credentials. The creator says he has stopped visiting Metro Atlanta restaurants and insists his goal was to expose unsanitary conditions, not deceive businesses.



The YouTube content creator accused of posing as a health inspector says he never intended to deceive restaurant owners and has stopped visiting metro Atlanta businesses following a warning from DeKalb County health officials.

PREVIOUS: Fake health inspector: YouTube creator targets Brookhaven Asian restaurant

The creator, who goes by the online name Boku Blackk, spoke with FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Annie Mapp after DeKalb Public Health issued an alert this week warning restaurants about someone allegedly impersonating a health inspector.

Creator responds

What they're saying:

Blackk said his videos were meant to raise awareness about restaurant cleanliness, not undermine legitimate health inspectors.

"My intention was never to deceive people. It was never to undermine the authority of health inspectors," Blackk told FOX . "Awareness of the conditions that a lot of these restaurants are in, I felt that that's something that the community needs to see."

He said he began making the videos earlier this year after seeing another online creator produce similar content.

According to Blackk, he never claimed to work for a specific health agency.

"You won't hear me say that I am from anywhere but 'the department.' Flat out that simple," he said.

Blackk also said he is no longer visiting restaurants in the metro Atlanta area.

A review of Blackk's YouTube channel revealed that he has also "inspected" restaurants in Detroit, New York City, Charlotte, Houston and other cities. Additionally, the YouTube creator has also visited a massage parlor, hair school, hotel, retail store and other locations.

Why officials are concerned

The other side:

DeKalb Public Health issued the warning after a YouTube video appeared to show Blackk posing as a health inspector at an Asian restaurant on Buford Highway in Brookhaven.

Officials say the creator has posted similar videos from other states and appears to target Asian-owned restaurants.

Georgia law makes it a misdemeanor to impersonate a public health department agent or county board of health agent.

Health officials say the videos can damage public trust in legitimate inspectors and create confusion for restaurant owners.

How to identify a real health inspector

Dig deeper:

DeKalb Public Health says legitimate Environmental Health Specialists:

Carry an official photo ID.

Conduct inspections professionally.

Never accept money, free food or drinks while performing inspections.

Always provide written inspection reports before leaving or shortly afterward by email.

Officials encourage restaurant owners to ask for identification and contact the health department if they have questions about an inspector's credentials.

What we don't know

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly identified the creator by his legal name or announced whether criminal charges have been filed in connection with the Brookhaven incident.

Authorities also have not identified the restaurant featured in the video.

The DeKalb County investigation remains ongoing.