Fake health inspector: YouTube creator targets Brookhaven Asian restaurant

The Brief A video posted to YouTube shows a content creator pretending to be a health inspector at an Asian restaurant on Buford Highway. in Brookhaven. DeKalb Public Health is asking for public help to stop the individual, warning that impersonating a health department agent is a misdemeanor. Public health officials emphasized that real inspectors carry photo identification, act professionally, and never accept money or free food in the field.



DeKalb Public Health Department is seeking public assistance to stop a YouTube content creator who is impersonating a health inspector.

What we know:

Video footage captures the individual visiting an establishment on Buford Highway in Brookhaven. Officials noted that the creator has also impersonated inspectors in other states, seemingly targeting Asian businesses on their YouTube page.

Under state law, anyone who impersonates a public health department agent or a county board of health agent is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Legitimate food inspectors

What they're saying:

Public health officials stressed that these stunts damage the credibility of legitimate food inspectors and erode the trust of local restaurants.

An official Environmental Health Specialist carries a photo ID, acts professionally, and never accepts money, free food, or free drinks in the field.

Authentic inspectors always provide written documentation following a visit, either physically or by email. Restaurant staff who suspect an inspector is fake should call the health department directly to verify credentials.

YouTube inspector video details

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed the official identity or legal name of the individual operating under the online name "Agent Black." It is also unknown whether criminal charges have been formally filed against the individual involved in the Buford Highway incident. Authorities have not released the specific name of the Brookhaven restaurant shown in the video.

DeKalb food inspection guidelines

What you can do:

Food service establishments should verify the credentials of anyone claiming to inspect their facilities. Owners can request to see a official photo ID or call the health department to confirm an inspector's identity. Restaurant representatives should ensure they receive a signed inspection report or written summary before an inspector leaves or via email shortly after. Any suspected impersonation should be reported to local authorities or health officials immediately.