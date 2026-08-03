How federal agents uncovered a massive fentanyl stash in Henry County

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The Brief Federal agents seized over two pounds of fentanyl in woods near a Stockbridge home during a narcotics probe. Authorities charged 39-year-old Rogelio Moises Rosel Dimas with drug distribution and illegal firearm possession. Investigators also recovered a 9mm handgun inside the residence during the raid.



Federal agents arrested a 39-year-old man after locating over two pounds of hidden fentanyl and a handgun at and near his Stockbridge home.

Federal raid in Henry County

What we know:

Federal agents executed a search warrant on July 29 at a home in Stockbridge as part of a narcotics' investigation. Inside the residence, investigators found a 9mm handgun. Authorities stated that Rogelio Moises Rosel Dimas is a Mexican national illegally in the U.S. and is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Officers also discovered more than two pounds of fentanyl hidden in the woods near the home. Federal officials allege the stash belonged to Rosel Dimas.

On July 30, Rosel Dimas appeared in federal court on a criminal complaint. The charges include possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Federal agents seized over two pounds of fentanyl hidden in the woods near a Stockbridge home during a multi-agency narcotics investigation in Henry County on July 29, 2026. (U.S. Attorney's Office)

Next steps in court

What we don't know:

Officials have not announced an upcoming trial date or details regarding future court proceedings for Rosel Dimas. Authorities emphasize that a criminal complaint contains only allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Federal and local partnership

What they're saying:

"Fentanyl and illegal firearms are a lethal combination that gravely threatens the safety of our citizens," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said. "My office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to hold fentanyl traffickers accountable and eradicate this deadly drug from our streets."

Jae W. Chung, special agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, noted that every seizure prevents potential tragedy. "This case underscores the importance of the strong partnerships that make these investigations possible, and DEA will continue pursuing those who endanger lives as we work toward a Fentanyl Free America," Chung said.