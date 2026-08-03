Have you seen him? Bartow sheriff searching for wanted man

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The Brief Bartow County sheriff's deputies are searching for Andrew Lane Whitfield, who is wanted on several criminal charges. Whitfield previously pleaded guilty to terroristic threats, aggravated stalking, and harassing communications in May 2023. Law enforcement officials urge anyone with information on his location to immediately dial 911.



The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for stalking and making threats.

Authorities say Andrew Lane Whitfield is wanted for multiple counts of aggravated stalking, terroristic threats, harassing communications, and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Bartow County sheriff search

What we know:

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office issued an official notice to its Facebook page seeking public assistance in locating Whitfield. He faces active charges including aggravated stalking, terroristic threats, harassing communications, and hindering law enforcement officers.

Andrew Lane Whitfield charges

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the specific recent incidents that led to the latest charges. It is also unknown if Whitfield is driving a specific vehicle or where he was last seen.

Bartow Superior Court case

The backstory:

Court records show Whitfield pleaded guilty on May 30, 2023, to charges of terroristic threats, aggravated stalking, and harassing communications. The court sentenced him to five years, ordering him to serve the first three years in prison and the remainder on probation.

According to court filings, Whitfield threatened to kill two women in March 2023. He also violated probation conditions from an earlier drug conviction by contacting the victims repeatedly through phone calls and text messages without their consent. As a condition of his sentence, the court ordered him to have no contact with the victims. State parole records show he was granted a conditional transfer in October 2025.

What you can do:

Anyone who knows Whitfield's current location should call 911 right away.