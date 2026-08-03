High-speed motorcycle chase on I-20 leaves rider hospitalized

Image 1 of 20 ▼ A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in stable condition after striking a Georgia State Patrol vehicle and crashing into a guardrail during a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 20 near Sigman Road in Rockdale County on August 3, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital following an Interstate 20 motorcycle pursuit into Rockdale County on Monday afternoon. Georgia State Patrol troopers attempted a traffic stop after observing the rider illegally splitting lanes at excessive speeds. The fleeing rider struck a patrol vehicle during the chase before losing control and crashing into a guardrail.



A high-speed motorcycle pursuit that began in DeKalb County on Monday afternoon ended in a crash in Rockdale County, leaving the rider hospitalized.

SKYFOX 5 flew over Interstate 20 near Sigman Road around 4:30 p.m. and found the aftermath ofthe crash.

DeKalb County motorcycle pursuit

What we know:

A Georgia State Patrol Trooper with the Crime Suppression Unit attempted to stop a motorcycle rider seen splitting lanes between vehicles at an excessive speed at approximately 3:46 p.m. Monday. The rider refused to stop, sparking a pursuit that moved from DeKalb County into Rockdale County.

During the chase, the motorcycle struck the passenger side trunk and quarter panel of the trooper's patrol car. The impact caused the rider to lose control and crash into a guardrail. Troopers immediately provided medical aid until emergency personnel arrived, and the rider was airlifted to a local hospital in stable condition.

Georgia State Patrol probe

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the motorcycle rider or details regarding potential legal charges. It remains unknown if any other vehicles were damaged during the chase.

Highway crash reconstruction

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate the crash.