Villa Rica man arrested in Carroll County illegal tire dumping probe

article

The Brief Investigators made a new felony arrest in a Carroll County tire dumping case involving illegal hazardous waste disposal in Villa Rica. Authorities said a property owner allowed a wanted suspect to store and dump used tires on his land for money. Deputies continue searching for the main suspect while urging residents to report illegal dumping directly to law enforcement.



Investigators arrested a 31-year-old Villa Rica man on felony charges after authorities said he allowed a wanted suspect to unlawfully store and dispose of used tires on his property for cash.

Carroll County tire dumping arrest

What we know:

Carroll County deputies arrested 31-year-old Tracey Lewis Johnson of Villa Rica on a felony charge of dumping hazardous waste or dumping for commercial purpose. Investigators said Johnson knowingly allowed Jacob Ward to use property under his ownership and control to illegally store and discard used tires in exchange for payment.

The arrest stems from a broader investigation that began after local residents reported suspected tire dumping in the Villa Rica area. Deputies have identified multiple dumping locations, interviewed witnesses and collected evidence during the probe.

Search for illegal dumping suspect

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet located Ward, who remains wanted on felony warrants obtained by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office. Officials have not confirmed where Ward is hiding, though investigators continue receiving tips about his location and potential dumping in neighboring areas.

Deputies have not released the total number of additional suspects who may have participated in the illegal operation. Further arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Carroll County code enforcement case

The backstory:

In addition to the criminal charges, Carroll County Code Enforcement is pursuing a separate case against Johnson in Magistrate Court. Officials emphasized that the illegal dumping is not connected to recent changes in the county's solid waste program.

Authorities noted that people who illegally discard waste historically do so regardless of available disposal options. The county offers lawful disposal methods through approved facilities, Keep Carroll Beautiful and events like Tired of Tires.

Reporting crime in Carroll County

What you can do:

Sheriff's officials urged residents not to rely on neighborhood Facebook pages or community groups to report crimes, as deputies cannot monitor social media. Anyone who witnesses illegal dumping or finds discarded waste should contact law enforcement directly.

If you have information on Ward's whereabouts, contact Investigator Shane North at 770-830-5916 or email snorth@carrollsheriffga.gov. You can also call 911 if you see dumping happening in real time.